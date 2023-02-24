Nottingham High Student Headed to Selective Smith College as a Double Major

HAMILTON, NJ -- Nottingham High School senior Sarah Formica is ready to take on the world when she begins her college education this fall at Smith College as a double major in English and Film and Media Studies.

The Hamilton Township School District (HTSD) praised Sarah on Friday for her acceptance into one of the most difficult schools to be admitted into.

The District cited U.S. News and World Report which says that “Smith College admissions is most selective with an acceptance rate of 30%. Half of the students accepted to Smith College have an SAT score between 1370 and 1530 or an ACT score between 31 and 34."

Dr. Scott Rocco, Superintendent of School congratulated Sarah on her acceptance into Smith College.

"Sarah is a dedicated and involved Nottingham student. It is wonderful to see how her focus on academics and participation in extracurricular activities have resulted in both a great high school experience and acceptance into her college of choice," said Rocco. "We look forward to hearing of her continued success when she goes to college."

A lifelong Hamilton resident, Sarah attended Mercerville Elementary School and Crockett Middle School and has always enjoyed studying English. Sarah credits her teachers for helping her throughout her education at HTSD.

"I’m most excited to study Literature and English and Film and Media Studies as I’m equally passionate about both,” said Sarah. “English is and has always been my favorite subject. I love to read. And I’m pretty good at writing, I think"

"My favorite teacher was Mrs. Stinson in ninth grade. She introduced me to my love for reading. Since then, Ms. Flaherty has helped that love grow through our many conversations about books," Sarah said adding that she's read her favorite book is Frankenstein by Mary Shelley four times because she loves "the psychological narrative inside that book … it’s fascinating!”

Sarah is a dedicated student who spends an abundance of her time participating in school activities.

She is a member of many clubs at Nottingham and serves in many roles: Vice President of the Senior Class, senior editor of the School AV / Yearbook Club, captain of the Debate Team, member of the school musical, Book Club, and the Environmental Club.

"My favorite club is the AV / Yearbook Club. I really enjoy hands-on technology, and I’m very passionate about school musicals. I’ve been acting in school for ten years," Sarah noted. “Just being in class and clubs with so many different people is fun. I have enjoyed learning and growing from everyone around me. Theatre has provided me with my closest friends."

When Sarah created her list of colleges that she hoped to be in New England, she wanted to first and foremost be challenged academically. Her top schools all provided open curriculums, allowing her to immediately begin taking courses in her major.

“I wasn’t going to compromise on where I wanted to be … I wanted to attend school in a location where I felt comfortable and not be too far away from home.," said Sarah.

"My largest struggle was writing the essay as I consider myself a perfectionist. I spent weeks writing my essay doing my best to write an essay I was proud of. "With each submission, my parents and I celebrated. It was challenging and draining, but the excitement of knowing this was the next chapter in my life brought a lot of excitement" she added.

“Making new friends and building a family at Smith College is very important to me. I want to feel like I have a home away from home at Smith,” said Sarah.



