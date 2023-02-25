Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA this season

By FTW Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQZaU_0kzFlVIT00

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be on the road to visit the Phoenix Suns in NBA action on Friday night at the Footprint Center. The Thunder will play a back-to-back after falling to the Jazz last night in overtime 120-119, while the Suns will look for their first win after the All-Star break tonight.

We have a great slate of NBA games tonight, make sure you tune in and get access to all the action on fuboTV.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

  • When: Friday, February 24
  • Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns (-6.5)

O/U: 230.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

