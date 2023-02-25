Open in App
Silverado, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

Evacuation warning issued for Bond Fire burn scar

By Matthew Rodriguez,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyuvp_0kzFgbp000

Evacuation warning issued to Silverado and Williams Canyons 00:48

Authorities have issued a voluntary evacuation warning for those living in the Bond Fire burn area as heavy rains threaten to create debris flows in the area.

The advisory, which started at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, affects everyone living in Silverado and Williams Canyons. Authorities strongly encouraged people to prepare to evacuate, especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs and residents with large animals.

Anyone that needs help evacuating can call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-700. Anyone with pets that need help can call Orange County Animal Care at 714-935-6848 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 714-259-1122 outside of those hours.

Shelter locations will be available to evacuated residents at the 28000 Rancho Parkway Lake Forest.

The evacuation warning will last until at least Saturday morning. Authorities have not closed any roads yet.

An evacuation warning can be upgraded to an Evacuation order with little or no notice.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange County, CA newsLocal Orange County, CA
Students stranded at science camps in San Bernardino mountains over weekend escorted back home
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Thousands Without Power Due to Massive Winter Storm
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Low on food, out of life-saving medicine family trapped in Crestline pleads for help
Crestline, CA1 day ago
L.A. potholes plague roadways: Tips to protect your vehicle
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Beach advisory in effect in LA due to elevated bacteria in ocean water after storm
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Family trapped in Crestline says Airbnb hosts threatened to kick them out
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Hundreds escorted home as road closures continue in San Bernardino mountains
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Mother gives birth amid blizzard conditions in San Bernardino mountains
San Bernardino, CA22 hours ago
No injuries following avalanche at Mt. Baldy
Mount Baldy, CA1 day ago
Alhambra crash hospitalizes 3; vehicle destroyed
Alhambra, CA1 day ago
Crestline market roof collapses from snow
Crestline, CA1 day ago
National Guard arrives to San Bernardino mountains to aid in disaster relief efforts
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Downtown Los Angeles police activity shuts down Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Mission Hills residents brave fourth night in cold without power
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
1 child, 3 adults injured in house fire in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Displaced residents from June 2021 LAPD fireworks explosion still living in hotels
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Residents left cold and in the dark as crews work to restore power to thousands
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Human remains located in water near Port of Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
San Bernardino Mountains: Highway 18 escorts suspended again
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Record cold temperatures hit Los Angeles as rain continues
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Long Beach looks to open more shelter after homeless person dies in severe storm
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
1 person shot on 110 Freeway near Carson
Carson, CA1 day ago
Tree-emergency calls top 2,000 across Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Authorities offer reward for help in finding LA armored vehicle robbery suspects
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Winter weather advisory in effect as snow comes down in Southern California mountains
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Black ice and accident prompt closure of Bear Valley Road bridge in Victorville
Victorville, CA5 days ago
Amber Alert deactivated after 2 kids safely located in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago
Man survives 4 accidents in less than hour on Hwy 18 in Big Bear: 'God protected me through that'
Big Bear Lake, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy