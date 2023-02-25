Evacuation warning issued for Bond Fire burn scar

Evacuation warning issued to Silverado and Williams Canyons 00:48

Authorities have issued a voluntary evacuation warning for those living in the Bond Fire burn area as heavy rains threaten to create debris flows in the area.

The advisory, which started at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, affects everyone living in Silverado and Williams Canyons. Authorities strongly encouraged people to prepare to evacuate, especially those with disabilities, access and/or functional needs and residents with large animals.

Anyone that needs help evacuating can call the Orange County Sheriff's Department at 714-647-700. Anyone with pets that need help can call Orange County Animal Care at 714-935-6848 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or 714-259-1122 outside of those hours.

Shelter locations will be available to evacuated residents at the 28000 Rancho Parkway Lake Forest.

The evacuation warning will last until at least Saturday morning. Authorities have not closed any roads yet.

An evacuation warning can be upgraded to an Evacuation order with little or no notice.