Ohio State makes top 5 for 2024 in-state running back

The need is there for Ohio State at running back in the 2024 cycle, and it looks like the Buckeyes might not need to look very far to fill that hole.

Samuel Dixon, of Millersburg, released his top 5 schools Friday, and the Buckeyes made the cut along with Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, and Rutgers. Not only did he trim his list, but Dixon also announced that he will be transferring to Pickerington North for his final year of high school football.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 203-pounder is currently ranked as the No. 42 running back and 545th overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Ohio State offered Dixon a scholarship in mid-January of this year.

