ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star By Kyle Irving, 6 days ago

By Kyle Irving, 6 days ago

The Bucks continue to be put to the test by the injury bug. In Milwaukee's last game before All-Star weekend, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered ...