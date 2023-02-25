Woonsocket Call

GAOTU TECHEDU 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Gaotu Techedu Inc. f/k/a GSX Techedu Inc. - GOTU, GSX By Kahn SwickFoti, LLC via Business Wire, 6 days ago

By Kahn SwickFoti, LLC via Business Wire, 6 days ago

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until ...