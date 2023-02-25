Open in App
East Palestine, OH
CBS Detroit

Officials halt toxic waste coming from Ohio to Michigan following train derailment

By DeJanay Booth,

7 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A shipment of toxic waste that was set to come to Michigan from East Palestine, Ohio, for disposal has been halted after demands from state and local officials.

According to the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the waste was believed to go to Republic Industrial and Energy Solutions LLC in Romulus and The U.S. Ecology Wayne Disposal Inc. landfill in Belleville.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) halted the shipment, according to EGLE.

EGLE claims Norfolk Southern Railroad "chose the sites where wastes will be disposed." The company was involved in the train derailment in Ohio as well as in Van Buren Township this month.

EGLE believes some of the waste may have already been delivered in Michigan.

The state of Ohio says more than 1.7 million gallons of contaminated liquid has been removed following the derailment. More than 1.1 million have been sent off site, mostly to Texas and a small amount in Ohio.

In a press conference Friday evening, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans expressed frustration, saying he was unaware that shipments were coming.

"The fact that many of these trucks today have come to Wayne County and Wayne County government not knowing that they're coming, which way they're coming, how safe the trucks are that are coming, is something that's got us all very irritated," Evans said.

A representative with the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the State of Michigan does not have an authorizing role in making transportation decisions across state lines for hazardous waste disposal.

EGLE says while the department licenses, inspects and oversees hazardous waste disposal, the state "has no authority to either require approval for individual shipments of hazardous material, or to prohibit hazardous waste from being transported across state lines for disposal."

"Michigan EGLE became aware of the shipments early today (Friday) and is working to monitor the disposal of hazardous soil and liquids from the Ohio train derailment at licensed hazardous waste facilities in Michigan to ensure that all health and environmental protection laws and procedures are rigorously adhered to," the department said in a statement.

"We expect any shipment of Ohio soils and liquids to be handled in accordance with all laws and regulations as any other contaminated site material that is disposed of at the facilities, which are subject to extensive monitoring to ensure that hazardous waste does not present a threat to the environment or human health."

East Palestine, Ohio, has been a scene of controversy after a train derailment caused a fire, emergency evacuations and concerns for hazard materials earlier this month. Norfolk Southern, says thousands of pounds of soil and water have been removed due to " substantial contamination ."

On Feb. 16, authorities began investigating another train derailment in Van Buren Township , also operated by Norfolk Southern.

