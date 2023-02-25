Santa Maria
Change location
See more from this location?
Santa Maria, CA
syvnews.com
Hancock celebrates completion of Fine Arts Complex with grand opening ceremony
By April Chavez achavez@santamariatimes.com,6 days ago
By April Chavez achavez@santamariatimes.com,6 days ago
Allan Hancock College marked the grand opening of its 88,000 square-foot Fine Arts Complex with a special ceremony Friday at the college’s Santa Maria campus....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0