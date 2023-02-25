Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers continue to lead the way in coaching diversity hires

By Curt Popejoy,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9C97_0kzFFKBg00

When the rule regarding the process for hiring minority coaches carries the monicker of a former owner of the team, you had better practice what you preach. This has always been the case for the Pittsburgh Steelers and according to Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac, no team in the NFL has a more diverse coaching staff.

Of the 14 positions on Tomlin’s staff (including himself), the Steelers have 11 coaches who are Black — a 73.3 percentage that is easily the highest in the league and well above the estimated league average of Black assistant coaches (35% to 40%).

This percentage could increase even further as Tomlin continues to add pieces to his coaching staff. The retirement of John Mitchell leaves a major vacancy on the staff and despite the hiring of Aaron Curry to coach the inside linebackers, the team still needs to hire someone to coach the edge rushers and if the team wants to hire another senior assistant like Brian Flores was last season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
MLB umpires just accidentally proved in spring training how useless they are
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Former Steeler on board with a return of EDGE Bud Dupree
Nashville, TN12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-Colts OC Marcus Brady hired full-time by Eagles
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Touting Michigan football as ‘edge rush U,’ Mike Morris excited about one DE
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Bleacher Report proposes trade of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to help AFC team stop Chiefs
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Cowboys meet with several top WRs at scouting combine
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Vikings 'sneaky-interesting' landing spot for star quarterback in 2023 NFL draft
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
Texans give up No. 12 overall in trade package in latest Draft Wire 3-round mock
Houston, TX10 hours ago
Notre Dame football: Should Irish be worried about prized QB recruit C.J. Carr?
South Bend, IN10 hours ago
Colts still working through Matt Ryan decision
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Former Iowa Hawkeyes making noise in the XFL
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Bears 2023 free agency profile: LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Expect the Lions to be very selective in the draft process
Detroit, MI1 day ago
5 winners from DB workouts at 2023 NFL combine
Jacksonville, FL3 hours ago
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud looks forward to 'going deeper and deeper' with Texans
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Bryce Young would relish Alabama reunion with Texans
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Clemson's Jordan McFadden recalls positive meeting with Colts
Indianapolis, IN1 hour ago
USC's Jordan Addison models his game after Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
Jacksonville, FL5 hours ago
It sounds like Logan Thomas will be a big part of the Commanders' plans in 2023
Washington, DC1 day ago
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker talks Saints contact, former teammates in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA11 hours ago
Bryce Young makes 'similar plays as the QB in KC' per ESPN analyst
Tuscaloosa, AL4 hours ago
Browns among teams with early free agent interest In Eagles' DE Brandon Graham
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Rumor: Cleveland is a desirable destination among free agents
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Falcons interviewed top QB prospects at the scouting combine
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Commanders sign former Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Houston WR Tank Dell would like to 'help that rebuild' with the Texans
Houston, TX6 hours ago
Bengals QB Joe Burrow was a staple of the scouting combine
Cincinnati, OH6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy