butlercountytimesgazette.com

Andover, El Dorado Vocalists on American Idol By Nikole Babb nbabb@cherryroad.com, 6 days ago

By Nikole Babb nbabb@cherryroad.com, 6 days ago

Every singer has dreamt of being on American Idol. For two Butler County residents, their time in the spotlight has come this Sunday. McKayla Stacey, ...