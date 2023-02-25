Underage marriage bill signed into law by Gov. Gordon

CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon signed House Enrolled Act 44 into law Thursday, which raises the minimum marriage age to 18 in the state.

The underage marriage amendments bill passed through the House on third reading in a 36-25-1 vote, and went to the Senate for consideration at the end of January. The Senate passed the bill on third reading 23-7-1, but concurrence was needed by the House.

State representatives followed up on Feb. 17 for the concurrence vote, and it passed 40-21-1.

House Enrolled Act 44 not only amends the minimum age for marriage, it states no person is allowed to marry that is under the age of 16. All marriages involving a person under 16 are also void.

"All marriages involving a person sixteen or seventeen years of age are prohibited and voidable, unless before contracting the marriage a judge of a court of record in Wyoming approves the marriage and authorizes the county clerk to issue a license," the statute reads regarding an exception.

The individuals trying to get married under the age of 18 will also need the consent of the parents or guardians, unless there has been a declaration of emancipation or meets certain requirements.

A bill similar to this failed when it was previously brought before the Legislature, but bill sponsor Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle before the session that he wanted to try again. Although there was significant debate in both chambers, it made its way through successfully to the governor's desk.