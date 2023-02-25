Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Lakers News: Watch Dwight Howard Get Into Wild Fight In Taiwanese League

By Alex Kirschenbaum,

6 days ago

Ex-Lakers Hall of Famer is making headlines overseas for reasons beyond his actual play.

Taoyuan Leopards center Dwight Howard found himself in the middle of a viral on-court battle recently while playing for Taiwan's T1 League.

The ex-Los Angeles Lakers big man was actually striving to keep the peace, after a fight erupted between Leopards guard Chen Hsiao-jung and HeroBears point guard Chiang Yu-an.

As you can see in the video clip below, Hisao-jung elbowed Yu-an in the face, and the move prompted both clubs to empty their benches.

Howard, at that point luxuriating on the bench with the game basically over, can be seen attempting to cool down the situation. Attendant referees were apparently taking no chances, however, and opted to eject the future Hall of Famer as well as 11 other players for their role in the fracas.

Following a decorated 18-season NBA career that appears to have ended last season with a middling 33-49 Lakers run, Howard opted to continue his career with the Leopards last fall. He has overall looked terrific against inferior competition, and was named to the T1 All-Star game this year.

Howard spent three separate stints with your Los Angeles Lakers, to vastly differently results. In his first season for LA, he was still an All-Star, albeit one struggling through back injuries on a mediocre, aging core of future Hall of Famers (Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol and Howard) in 2012-13. In 2019-20, Howard dialed down his antics to become a critical reserve for LA's most recent title run behind All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Finally, with most of the rest of the championship team shipped out in 2021-22, Howard came back on a roster loaded with totally washed-up vets.

As an eight-time All-Star, five-time All-Defensive honoree, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and of course a champ with your Lakers, Howard's legacy is secure, even if he never plays in the NBA again. Here's hoping he can finish his pro career strong in Taiwan.

