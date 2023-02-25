Open in App
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco radio host reported missing

By San Francisco Police DepartmentAndrew Fortin-Caldera,

6 days ago

San Francisco police on Friday sought the public's help to find a missing 54-year-old man.

Jeffrey Vandergrift – who is best known as the host of "The JV Show" on the radio station Wild 94.9 – was last seen about 10 p.m. on Thursday at his home in the 200 block of King Street, near Oracle Park, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Vandergrift is white, 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants.

Wild 94.9 released a Tweet on Friday afternoon stating the radio station was working with the SFPD and Vandergrift's family to safely locate the man.

Anyone with information on Vandergrift's whereabouts was asked to call 911 or to contact the SFPD at 415 575-4444.

