Northview hockey blanks Bowling Green 4-0 to advance to regional final

The Northview Wildcats stayed the course on Friday night, scoring two goals in the second period and two more in the third to blank Bowling Green 4-0 in a regional hockey semifinal at Tam-O-Shanter.

Senior forward Tryston Harrell scored two goals, while junior Ben Graeff had a goal and an assist.

Senior goaltender Austin Nowak stopped all 19 shots he faced, including 13 pivotal stops in the second period.

Forward Benny Seals, who is one of 10 seniors, also scored for Northview. The Wildcats advance to face either St. John's Jesuit or St. Francis de Sales in the regional final on March 3. The No. 10-ranked Titans and No. 7-ranked Knights meet on Saturday.

After a scoreless first period, Graeff and Harrell scored in the second period.

“We knew that we had to just stay with our game,” Northview coach Steve Elliott said. “We didn't want to press and get nervous just because we hadn't gotten one yet. Once we got the first one, we were able to stay after it and get a couple more to fall our way.”

The No. 3-ranked Wildcats (23-8-3) beat No. 19 Bowling Green (14-18-3) for the third time this season.

Graeff, who came into the game with one goal and two assists, nearly doubled his point total.

“It's a playoff game and you know you got to have that energy,” Graeff said. “We needed a spark to ignite the flame. I was just in the right place at the right time. We're starting to put the pieces together.”

Nowak, who built on his program record with his 20th career shutout, also was in goal when the Wildcats shut out BG 9-0 on Jan. 6. It was Nowak's ninth shutout of the season.

Northview out-shot BG 13-3 in the first and third periods.

“Goaltending is mental sometimes,” Nowak said. “Sometimes you're going to get 40 shots in a game and sometimes it's going to be three in a period. But you have to be ready at all times.”

The Wildcats stopped all six of BG's power-play chances. Northview also scored a short-handed goal.

“We came out exactly how we wanted and got some opportunities,” BG coach Connor Rogowski said. “Their goalie stood on his head, especially in that second period when it was one-nothing game. If we score there, that completely changes the game.”

BG junior goalie Matthew Brinkman had 30 saves on 34 shots.

In a slow-developing first period, Northview finished with a 9-3 edge in shots. The Wildcats had heavy pressure to start the second, and Graeff scored on a tipped shot that beat Brinkman between his legs 3:49 into the period.

Nowak then stepped up for Northview with a bevy of solid saves while BG was on two power plays near the midpoint of the second.

“He's the best goalie in the league for a reason,” Elliott said. “He absolutely stepped up in that second period. We count on him in those moments.”

Nowak turned aside two point-blank shots and then two more from in tight.

Harrell scored a short-handed goal to put Northview up 2-0 with 4:45 left in the second. Harrell created a short-handed odd-man rush with Graeff by chipping the puck past a BG defender near center ice. Harrell beat Brinkman up high over his shoulder.

Nowak again had to be solid in the early stages of the third as BG stepped up its urgency with its season on the line.

“I think we're playing the best hockey we've played,” Nowak said of the team's nine-game winning streak. “But the job's not done.”

Seals scored on his team's first shot of the period on a one-timer for a 3-0 cushion at 1:39 of the third. Harrell then notched his second of the game, an unassisted goal as he skated up the left wing to make it 4-0 with 7:01 left.

BG, which was expected to have a rebuilding year with just four seniors, made the program's fourth straight appearance in the regional semis.

“Everybody thought we would lay an egg this year,” Rogowski said. “But we believed in ourselves.”

Northview last captured a district/regional title in 2019.