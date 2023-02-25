Snowfall limiting access into Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

In the South Valley, a couple of feet of snow has already accumulated in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks during this latest storm.

The white mountain tops in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are a big draw for those who want to enjoy the snow.

"We are really excited for the snow, but it's definitely impacting entrance for the public," said Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Chief of Communications.

If you take Highway 198 through Three Rivers, the farthest you can get is the Hospital Rock Picnic Area, where there is currently no snow.

If you travel on Highway 180 you can get to the Grant Grove Area, where you'll see signs warning you to put on chains.

"All vehicles are required to put on chains to go into the entrance on Highway 180," said Kawasaki-Yee.

Park officials say while rainfall, snow, and continued access to certain areas of the park are great news.

It's the potential damage after the storm that they're worried about.

"It's definitely been different. It's on a different scale because of the post-fire damage we experienced. We have a lot of snowfall this year, and with the atmospheric flooding in the last storm, it's been compounding."

While warmer days are not far away, officials say there is a lot of concern.

"As Spring comes, snow melts, so that will pose more challenges for us so we will see how things go and how that impacts opening."