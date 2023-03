MMA Fighting

Norbert Novenyi Jr. ready to take out frustrations from long layoff at Bellator 291: ‘It’ll be great to break someone’s face’ By Mike Heck, 6 days ago

By Mike Heck, 6 days ago

After over two years away from the Bellator cage, Norbert Novenyi Jr. is ready to make up for lost time. The undefeated prospect returns to ...