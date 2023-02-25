Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

O'Hare rideshare will no longer pick up at Terminal 5 starting Monday

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoE7u_0kzEXZOe00

If you're flying into O'Hare Airport's Terminal 5, you will no longer be able to meet your rideshare vehicle at your terminal.

Beginning Monday, passengers arriving at the airport's international terminal who want to use apps like Uber or Lyft to get a ride home will need to transfer to Terminal 2 using the Airport Transit System (ATS), the agency announced Friday.

Terminal 5 also services flights from Southwest and Delta airlines.

The change is the latest made by the Chicago Department of Aviation in an attempt to reduce congestion in the lower level arrival lanes at O'Hare. It consolidates app-based pickups at one location, the upper level departures area of Terminal 2.

Taxi stands and black car pick up areas are not affected, and rideshare drivers can still drop off departing passengers at all terminals.

Officials said the ATS ride takes about five minutes and is available 24 hours a day.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago City Council sessions off to slower start in 2023, BGA finds
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Inspired Home Show returns to McCormick Place
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Worries over traffic for new Bears stadium
Arlington Heights, IL7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metra Halts Service on UP-NW Line After Train Strikes Pedestrian Near Park Ridge
Park Ridge, IL10 hours ago
Chicago celebrates 186th birthday
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Lombard Roller Rink closing later this spring, owners say
Lombard, IL1 day ago
Are your 'new' tires really new? Woman buys tires that turn out to be 9 years old
Algonquin, IL1 day ago
Six hospitalized after high-speed, multi-vehicle crash in city's Medical District
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Chicago weather: Fast-moving storm makes for messy commute in south suburbs, NW Indiana
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Customers duck for cover, witness armored truck driver robbed in Orland Park
Orland Park, IL3 hours ago
Stop. Do Not Pass Go for Redlight Camera Felon
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD issue warning of iPhone robberies on South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Person fatally struck in hit-and-run on Tri-State Tollway
Chicago, IL1 day ago
The path of an impending storm will determine if a significant winter storm will impact the Chicago area Friday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Prayer vigil held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, killed in the line of duty
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Chicago could receive its biggest snowfall of the season later this week
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Epic Wings now open in Chicago suburbs: Enjoy fresh tenderloin strips, wings, and signature sauces
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man shot and killed sitting in car on South Side
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Supt. Brown is leaving town / ‘Don’t say [that other stuff, either]’ / Shovel-ready?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Impact of Chicago police officer's murder ripples through first responders' families
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago elections 2023: City Council poised for big changes with multiple races up for grabs
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Veteran Chicago cops say police officers don't get enough training, especially for volatile calls
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago area law enforcement sees rise in machine gun conversion device recoveries
Chicago, IL3 days ago
SNAP benefits Chicago: Officials warn residents of food program changes starting in March
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Chicago FOP reeelects John Catanzara as union president
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago baker wins 'Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge' on Amazon Prime
Chicago, IL2 days ago
People around Chicago have been mistaking planets for something sinister
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast to bring heavy snow to NW Indiana, south suburbs: LIVE
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Loop robbery: Downtown sandwich shop robbed at gunpoint, Chicago police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
'Massive' Winter Storm To Impact Multiple Illinois Counties
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy