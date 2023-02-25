Camilla Parker Bowles’ Body Language Signals ‘Define Her’ as King Charles’ Support Rather Than as a ‘Royal Star,’ Expert Says

A body language expert analyzed Camilla Parker Bowles ‘ gestures and expressions when she’s around King Charles and determined that she supports her husband rather than stands out as a “royal star.” Camilla also has a subtle trick to calm Charles and keep him in check and on task.

Expert analyzes Camilla Parker Bowles’ body language when she’s around King Charles

Body language expert Judi James took a close look at Camilla when she’s with King Charles, telling Express that she doesn’t appear to stand out as a “royal star.” Instead, she supports Charles and her body language looks anxious during solo appearances.

“We will probably never see a truly solo charismatic appearance from Camilla,” James said. “Her entire range of body language signals seem set to define her as a partner and support to her husband first and foremost rather than as a royal star in her own right.”

James continued, “Even after years in the spotlight, there is still a suggestion of reluctance and anxiety in her non-verbal signals .”

The body language expert analyzed Camilla’s signals when she’s with her husband. “When standing with Charles and mirroring his signals, they hunch slightly in towards one another to signal a sense of mutual comfort,” James explained. “She looks more assured than she does appearing by herself and often seems to prefer to deflect attention back onto him where possible.”

Camilla Parker Bowles uses a subtle signal to keep King Charles on track, friend says

In the book Elizabeth, Camilla and Charles’ friend Gyles Brandreth shared the subtle trick Camilla uses with Charles. She simply pulls on her husband’s jacket to send him a signal.

“When he gets tetchy — because the pen doesn’t work , as it didn’t when he was signing a document at Hillsborough Castle in County Down — she soothes him, putting out a hand and kneading him gently in the small of his back,” Brandreth wrote.

He continued, “When he is running late or talking too much, she tugs discreetly at the back of his jacket — sometimes quite vigorously.”

Camilla is King Charles’ ‘strength and stay,’ author says

Brandreth went on to note that Camilla “is fundamental to the architecture of [Charles’] life.”

The author explained, “She is his good companion and best friend and, now that his children have left home, she is the only person in the entire world with whom he can be completely free and open.”

He noted, “Camilla is his strength and stay, the ally who knows him better than anyone and, now that he’s king, the only person who can still treat him as an equal.”

Brandreth pointed out that he had watched the couple since before they were married. “He adores her, clearly. In small talk, he mentions ‘my darling wife’ in almost every sentence,” the author noted. “She looks at him with a kindly eye, amused and aware of his foibles.”

