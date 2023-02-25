Seton Hall basketball: Without Richmond, NCAA Tournament hopes rolled by Xavier

NEWARK – You know it’s been an embarrassing night for a basketball program when the head coach issues multiple apologies during his postgame press conference.

Shaheen Holloway did it four times during his five-minute presser after his Pirates got walloped by 16th-ranked Xavier 82-60 Friday night, a dagger in their hopes for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Point guard Kadary Richmond did not play due to a back injury, but Xavier was equally wounded without standout center and Bergen Catholic grad Zach Freemantle (broken foot).

The Pirates’ first-year skipper opened with a mea culpa for the skirmish in front of the scorer’s table with one second left that resulted in a double-technical (on Seton Hall’s Jaquan Sanders and Xavier’s Souley Boum, who exchanged pushes) and the ejection of Hall forward KC Ndefo for leaving the bench to join the fray.

“First, let me say I want to apologize for what happened at the end of the game,” Holloway said. “That should never happen. As the head coach, I take full responsibility for that. My guys gotta do better, I gotta do better. It will never happen again.”

Then he apologized for not allowing any players to do postgame interviews.

“I didn’t think any players deserved to be up here today,” he said. “No one did anything to come up here and get an interview, so I told everybody they didn’t have to come, I’d do it.”

Next he took the blame for the Pirates coming out of a bye week with an abysmal first half, falling behind 40-21 at the break.

“We got beat pretty bad in all phases – on the court, coaching, everything,” he said. “It’s disappointing because I thought we had a good couple days of preparation…But I’ll take the blame for it, it’s on me. We gotta do better, I gotta do better.”

Later, he apologized to the 10,000 fans who sold out the Prudential Center’s lower bowl, only to watch their team get run off the court.

“This game is on me,” he said.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Injury bug continues

Without Richmond (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg), who injured his back in last weekend’s loss at UConn, the Pirates’ already anemic offense stood no chance. They’re now 16-13 overall and 9-9 Big East, having dropped four of the last five games.

Holloway said the junior scratched earlier Friday and his status is day-to-day.

“ We’ve got to try to figure out soreness in the back, spasms and stuff like that,” he said. “We gotta see how he feels the next couple days.”

The Hall did welcome the return of sixth man Dre Davis, who missed the past four weeks with an ankle sprain. Davis shook off the rust with 13 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes.

2. Great crowd wasted

Seton Hall fans did their part, showing up 10,000 strong – including the season’s biggest student section, which numbered around 1,500. It marked the campaign’s first lower-bowl sellout.

Ultimately, no amount of juice in the stands could move the needle for a squad that looks out of gas.

"I thought (the crowd) was unbelievable," Holloway said. "It was good to see the student section packed. I’m sorry that we couldn’t pull it out tonight, but I hope they come back Tuesday and send the seniors off well. They deserve it, and like I said, this game is on me. I’m gonna go back to the lab and try to kind of tweak a couple things and see how we could get a big one Tuesday night."

3. The Samuel conundrum

For the umpteenth time this season, an opponent pulled away when Tyrese Samuel was on the bench. The postman checked out at the 13:57 mark with the Pirates trailing 7-5 and checked back in six-and-a-half minutes later with Xavier’s lead at 23-12.

It makes you wonder what this season would have looked like if Alexis Yetna, the roster’s only other legit big man, hadn't been sidelined by a bad knee.

4. Jaquan Sanders time?

It’s time to see what Sanders can do. The freshman guard from New York has been an end-of-rotation guy this season mostly due to his learning curve defensively, but on Friday he displayed what he’s known for – his outside shooting touch. He scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

“He showed something," Holloway said. "He went in there and made some shots for us, which we desperately need. I just gotta get him to defend now, right? When you score 11 points, you can’t give up 11 points. But it was good that he was ready. I’ve been talking to him about being ready, he came in and I thought he made some shots for us, he made some plays. That’s good for me to see, because we need somebody to make some shots moving forward.”

Asked if he will be giving Sanders and fellow freshman Tae Davis an extended run over the final few games, Holloway bristled.

“The season ain't over, man," he said. "You only do that when the season is over. I’m not saying that I’m not gonna play my freshmen, I’m gonna play who I think can help us. If it’s a freshman, it’s a freshman. There’s a lot of basketball to be played. We’ve got two more games and then you’ve got the Big East Tournament. I’m not really feeling that question; that question wasn’t a good one.”

5. Sam Dalembert’s return

With each passing year, the aura of the last Seton Hall team to make the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend grows. A group of those guys reunited Friday to watch their old teammate and captain coach their alma mater.

Sam Dalembert, who hasn’t seen the Pirates play in person since 2011, headlined the group. Ty Shine, Greg Morton, Desmond Herod, Charles Manga, Reggie Garrett and Brian Campbell also attended.

The 7-foot Dalembert, whose 886 NBA games over 13 seasons are the most by a Hall alum, recalled his commitment to Seton Hall coming out of St. Pat’s in Elizabeth.

“When I came to Seton Hall, everybody said, ‘You could have gone to a bigger school,’” he said. “I could have gone to Duke or Georgetown. But at Seton Hall I felt something familiar, something that feels like home.”

He said then-coach Tommy Amaker “would have had a heart attack” if he took jumpers like today’s big men.

Even in Dalembert's current form, Seton Hall probably could have used him in the paint Friday -- and all season.

Senior Night next

Given how little weight the NCAA Tournament’s selection committee accords to conference tourneys anymore, the Pirates probably only have one way into the Big Dance: winning the Big East Tournament. First, though, comes a Senior Night game against Villanova Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. The upper deck will be open for the only time this season; a crowd of 12,000-plus is expected.

During the pregame ceremony, Seton Hall will recognize academic seniors Samuel and Tray Jackson. There’s a growing belief Samuel could return to South Orange for his fifth season, although no final decision has been announced yet.

