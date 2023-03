Entertainment Weekly

RuPaul pays tribute to 1994 MAC Viva Glam look on RuPaul's Drag Race 200th episode runway By Joey Nolfi, 6 days ago

By Joey Nolfi, 6 days ago

RuPaul paid tribute to — who else — RuPaul on the runway for the monumental 200th episode of RuPaul's Drag Race. The Queen of Drag ...