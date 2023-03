mxdwn.com

John Favreau Says There Are No Plans to End ‘The Mandalorian’ Ahead of Season Three Release, “It’s Not Like There’s a Finale That We’re Building To” By Thomas Ferman, 6 days ago

By Thomas Ferman, 6 days ago

With the massive success for The Mandalorian, showrunner John Favreau came out and suggested that there are no plans to wrap up this story in ...