Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Vanderbilt baseball shuts out UCLA behind dominant pitching from Carter Holton, Bryce Cunningham

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDVlO_0kzECNer00

A dominant pitching performance by Vanderbilt led the Commodores to a win over UCLA in the series opener Friday night.

After Vanderbilt (4-2) led the country in shutouts a year ago, it got the first of the 2023 season against the No. 15 team in the nation, 6-0.

Starter Carter Holton pitched 5⅔ shutout innings with just one hit, three walks and seven strikeouts. Holton's outing was a rebound from an uncharacteristically shaky first week in the College Baseball Showdown .

"Just slow myself down a little bit," Holton said. "Getting back on the plane, not trying to rush things and just literally letting the defense make every play that they could. ... (UCLA is) a really good strike zone team so they don't swing at a bunch of bad pitches. So their approaches are really good. So just filling up the strike zone was very key."

Offensively, Vanderbilt pounced with a five-run fourth inning. Freshman RJ Austin led the team at 2-for-3 while Davis Diaz had three RBIs.

Bryce Cunningham finished out the game with 3⅓ scoreless innings, four hits and four strikeouts, earning his second save of the season.

"(Holton) executed, he was efficient," Tim Corbin said. " ... (UCLA has) really good approaches at the plate. You can't get too consistent against this team. You have to pitch well and you have to attack and he did a good job with that as did Bryce."

HELMET STICKERS Vanderbilt baseball to wear helmet stickers honoring Jackie Robinson vs. UCLA

ALL-LEFTY ROTATION Advantage or disadvantage? Making sense of Vanderbilt baseball's unconventional all-lefty rotation

GOOSE JONES Tim Corbin, a Vandy whistler and a Commodores-themed casket: How Goose Jones' legacy will endure

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt baseball shuts out UCLA behind dominant pitching from Carter Holton, Bryce Cunningham

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy