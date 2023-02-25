A dominant pitching performance by Vanderbilt led the Commodores to a win over UCLA in the series opener Friday night.

After Vanderbilt (4-2) led the country in shutouts a year ago, it got the first of the 2023 season against the No. 15 team in the nation, 6-0.

Starter Carter Holton pitched 5⅔ shutout innings with just one hit, three walks and seven strikeouts. Holton's outing was a rebound from an uncharacteristically shaky first week in the College Baseball Showdown .

"Just slow myself down a little bit," Holton said. "Getting back on the plane, not trying to rush things and just literally letting the defense make every play that they could. ... (UCLA is) a really good strike zone team so they don't swing at a bunch of bad pitches. So their approaches are really good. So just filling up the strike zone was very key."

Offensively, Vanderbilt pounced with a five-run fourth inning. Freshman RJ Austin led the team at 2-for-3 while Davis Diaz had three RBIs.

Bryce Cunningham finished out the game with 3⅓ scoreless innings, four hits and four strikeouts, earning his second save of the season.

"(Holton) executed, he was efficient," Tim Corbin said. " ... (UCLA has) really good approaches at the plate. You can't get too consistent against this team. You have to pitch well and you have to attack and he did a good job with that as did Bryce."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt baseball shuts out UCLA behind dominant pitching from Carter Holton, Bryce Cunningham