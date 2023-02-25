Bills’ Jordan Poyer to Sign with Dolphins? ‘Might Have To!’

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has yet to re-sign with the team and is currently heading for free agency, but spoke about potentially signing with the Miami Dolphins on his recent podcast episode.

The Buffalo Bills are in an interesting predicament this offseason, as they are projected to be $15.2 million over the salary cap, with contracts on key players expiring, while boasting a roster that will need additions after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in AFC Divisional.

The status of starting safety and veteran leader Jordan Poyer is up in the air as his contract is set to expire this offseason. While the 31-year-old is still playing at a high level, making a name for himself as one of the best safeties in the league, the Bills may be unable to keep him in Buffalo.

And judging by Poyer's latest comments made on his podcast , maybe he’s already decided what to do. The current Bill talked about the idea of staying in the AFC East and signing with the Miami Dolphins, essentially admitting he wants to impress the team should he meet with them during free agency.

“That’d be crazy to stay in the (AFC) East and come down to South Florida," Poyer said. "I might have to put my best suit and tie on. I know Mike McDaniel is going to be there.”

Poyer led the Bills in interceptions with four while ranking fifth in total tackles, 63. Losing the veteran safety would be a big loss to the Bills' secondary, but it may come down to a decision of who they would rather lose, inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds or Poyer.

Despite the Buffalo defense having a more-than-forgettable end to the year, Poyer went above and beyond when the Bills needed him most. He played with various injuries this past season - including a torn meniscus - yet still started in all 12 of his appearances.

Regardless of where he signs, Poyer will be giving any team a tough-nosed veteran that has prove he will put team success first.

