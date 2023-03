Playground equipment under construction near the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center on South Dumas Avenue. The playground equipment is the first phase of a project to develop the land into a park with a walking track and dog run to be enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

Chamber seeking award nominations as annual banquet approaches; Watson gives update on activities for 2023

The Dumas/Moore County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the awards which are a highlight of the Chamber’s annual banquet which is coming up on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Moore County Community Building.