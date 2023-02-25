Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yohan Lainesse predicts knockout of Mike Malott: 'When I touch, people fall'

By MMA Junkie StaffKen Hathaway,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvwHo_0kzE5OSu00

LAS VEGAS – Yohan Lainesse has a pretty good idea of what he’s capable of, and he thinks he knows how things are going to go Saturday.

Lainesse (9-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) opens up the UFC Fight Night 220 main card with a welterweight bout against Mike Malott (8-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC). It will be a battle between two Canadians with a lot of promise, but Lainesse is looking to halt that promise for Malott.

With two-thirds of his wins by knockout, Lainesse says that’s exactly what is about to happen to Malott.

Check out Lainesse’s full pre-fight media day interview in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 220.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jon Jones not disrespected he opened up as betting underdog vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
UFC 285 'Embedded,' No. 5: Behind the scenes with two intense title fight faceoffs
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Henry Cejudo: If Valentina Shevchenko goes blow-for-blow with Alexa Grasso, she could get put out
Las Vegas, NV11 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Players Championship: Tiger Woods chooses to sit out PGA Tour's flagship event in 2023
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 hours ago
Watch: Notre Dame coach's son pulls a Chris Webber
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Bruce Pearl’s furious 3-word interview soundbite perfectly summed up Auburn’s awful night
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Cameron Smith's jump to LIV Golf will leave a major void at the upcoming Players Championship
Jacksonville, FL5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy