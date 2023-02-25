Open in App
Atlanta, NY
Nets' Ben Simmons out for next two games due to left knee soreness

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton,

7 days ago
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn told reporters before Friday’s game at the Chicago Bulls that guard Ben Simmons will miss Friday’s game as well as Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Hawks due to left knee soreness. Simmons has already missed 16 games this season due to various ailments and now will miss games 17 and 18 because of his latest bout of knee soreness.

Simmons is averaging just 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game despite having career numbers of 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. According to The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer, Simmons said that he hasn’t been 100% healthy at any point this season and that could explain Simmons missing so many games.

Vaughn said that there hasn’t been any discussion of shutting Simmons down for the rest of this season which could be a good sign for Simmons being able to return to the court. In the meantime, Vaughn will have to rely on players like Seth Curry and Cam Thomas to step up in Simmons’ absence.

