Boys basketball: Fort Atkinson wins third straight, tops Watertown 63-45 in regular-season finale

Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team closed the regular season on a three-game win streak by beating visiting Watertown 63-45 in a Badger East game on Friday afternoon.

“Even with the last two days off due to not having school, we did a good job of knocking the rust off and controlled the game for the last 10 minutes,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Mike Hintz said.

The Blackhawks used a 9-0 spurt — capped by senior guard Nate Hartwig’s corner 3 on a look from senior guard Eli Cosson — to lead 18-9 midway through the first half. Fort opened up a 31-16 advantage before the Goslings scored five straight to end the first half trailing 31-21.

Fort — on a basket inside by senior forward Kroix Kucken and 3 by Cosson — scored the first five points of the second half, grabbing a 42-30 edge on a 3 by sophomore forward Owen Geiger.

The Blackhawks (10-14) hit seven of their 10 3-pointers after halftime. Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz, who led Fort with 12 points and made three of his four 3s after half, hit twice from beyond the arc as the lead swelled to 50-34.

“We did a good job of playing downhill,” coach Hintz said. “Eli got a lot of downhill stuff. We took advantage of that and picked up where we left off with him in the DeForest game on Monday. Eli had a good game tonight. We rested him a little in the first half. That allowed him to do some good things in the second half.

“Owen Geiger played a phenomenal game. He bailed us out. Owen was hammering the basketball, effective at the rim and hit big-time 3s. Defensively, he had key blocks and rebounds. Owen was by far our most complete player.”

Senior center Ethan Johnson led the Goslings (4-20) with a game-high 20 points.

“Johnson gave us problems,” coach Hintz said. “We have to work hard on that in practice. DeForest has a big guy and we have to figure some things out fast. I like the way we’re headed as a team. We’re stacking things and shooting with confidence.

“We got through that rut in the middle portion of the game where we made untimely turnovers and did a good job at the end of the game hitting backdoor cuts and getting offensive rebounds. We also made some key free throws down the stretch.”

Geiger and Kucken scored 11 apiece for Fort and Cosson chipped in nine.

Tenth-seeded Fort plays at seventh-seeded DeForest in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

FORT ATKINSON 63, WATERTOWN 45

Watertown 21 24 — 45

Fort Atkinson 31 32 — 63

Watertown (fg fta-ftm pts) — Schwefel 1 0-0 2, Kranz 1 0-0 3, J. Hurtgen 2 0-0 6, Kamrath 1 0-0 2, C. Hurtgen 1 0-1 3, Zietlow 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Schauer 1 1-3 3, Johnson 8 4-6 20. Totals 18 5-10 45.

Fort Atkinson — Chapman 0 5-6 5, Cosson 3 1-2 9, Geiger 4 1-2 11, Kucken 5 1-5 11, Hartwig 1 0-0 3, Dempsey 3 0-0 7, Hintz 4 0-0 12, Opperman 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 9-17 63.

3-point goals — WTN (J. Hurtgen 2, Kranz 1, C. Hurtgen 1) 4; FA (Cosson 2, Geiger 2, Hintz 4, Hartwig 1, Dempsey 1) 10.

Total fouls — WTN 17, FA 15.