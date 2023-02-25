One year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Vermonters share their pain

As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine passes, the war continues to weigh heavy on those with loved ones in Ukraine.

Rodion Pedyuk, a Ukrainian student at Norwich University, shared his heart-wrenching experience. “When the rocket hits the city, and you can hear it from parts of the city and you text the group chat if it was a rocket to see if it hits some people of ours,” Pedyuk said. Hearing about the places where he grew up being bombed on the news has been extremely painful for him. “I constantly always get those waves of nostalgia when they tell us those places no longer exist.”

Despite the uncertainty that the war brings, Pedyuk continues to focus on his studies. “I’m a stem major with a bunch of extra curriculum. There are days like from 8am to 12 am busy. You just block out the noise and get your stuff done.” He knows he is one of the fortunate ones. This past fall, he reunited with his family in Florida. “The fact that my family is here brings me a lot of happiness and calmness compared to when they were in Kiv hiding in the basement. I wish all Ukrainians could feel such relief as I do.”

Yana Walder knows what Pedyuk is going through. Her mother lives in Kharkiv, Ukraine, and has refused to leave her homeland. “The sentiment is this is my home. This is my land, this is my country, my city, my home so why do I have to leave?” Walder lives in Montpelier and stays in touch with her mother but still worries for her mother’s safety. “Sometimes the electricity and the heat go out, the air raids and bombs over the last two weeks and she won’t leave. She won’t leave. She wants to be home.”

Those like Pedyuk are happy with the U.S. effort in the war but do think more can be done. “I’d love for us to have M16 Jets like the Rockets that we need to have way faster than approximate days are right now because we could finish the war way sooner.” Ukrainians continue to hope and pray for the day where they can finally reunite with their loved ones and return back to their homeland.

“I will be the happiest person alive when this day will come and I’m 100% sure this day will come sooner or later. Spirit is one of the few things my nation has and our spirit will never be broken,” Pedyuk said.

