Vail Christian earns gritty 50-44 win over Vail Mountain School in 2A District 5 semifinal By Ryan Sederquist, 6 days ago

After Tuesday’s win over Hayden, Vail Mountain School head coach Caleb Florence promised to throw everything he could at Vail Christian. He was true to ...