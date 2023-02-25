Open in App
Knoxville, TN
The Oak Ridger

Welcome, woodland wildflowers of East Tennessee! Free program is March 2

By The Oak Ridger,

6 days ago
Spring is just around the corner so join the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society via Zoom on Thursday for a program on woodland perennials that begin to appear in early spring.

A walk through the woods along a greenway or path finds a welcome group of old friends, the so-called spring ephemerals starting to rise through the forest floor. But their time is short, their days in the sun brief, according to a UT Arboretum Society news release.

Michelle Campanis, education coordinator at the arboretum, and naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales will give an overview of these woodland wildflowers and places to see them in East Tennessee.

The March First Thursday Nature Supper Club takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The program is free, but registration is required to receive your Zoom link and the recording. Closed captions are available. Register at www.utarboretumsociety.org

