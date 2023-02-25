Mets sign former SF Giants OF Jaylin Davis to minor-league deal

Former SF Giants outfielder Jaylin Davis has agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets.

The New York Mets have signed outfielder Jaylin Davis with a minor-league contract that includes an invite to MLB spring training, according to a report by Joel Sherman of the NY Post. Davis was in the SF Giants organization from 2019-2022, receiving short big-league stints in three seasons with the team.

SF Giants outfielder Jaylin Davis celebrates with Mike Yastrzemski after hitting a home run. (2020) Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Davis was drafted by the Twins in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Appalachian State. An athletic outfielder with some power potential, Davis was solid in the lower minors before having a career year in the upper minors in 2019. At the trade deadline, the Twins traded Davis with Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng to the Giants in exchange for right-handed reliever Sam Dyson.

In 27 games with the Giants Triple-A affiliate, Davis hit .333/.419/.686 with 10 home runs and was quickly promoted to the big-leagues. However, he struggled mightily, hitting .167/.255/.238 in 47 plate appearances before he suffered an injury that forced him to the injured list.

The following year, Davis made the Giants' Opening Day roster but was demoted back to the minors after striking out 6 times in 12 plate appearances. Since there was no minor-league baseball in the pandemic-shortened season, Davis did not post any other numbers.

Davis received 9 MLB plate appearances in 2021 but dealt with several injuries. Still, he continued showcasing his power potential, hitting 10 doubles, 2 triples, and 13 home runs in 53 Triple-A games.

When the Giants designated Davis for assignment in April of 2022, the Boston Red Sox claimed him off waivers. Davis struggled offensively at Triple-A with the Red Sox, posting the worst triple-slash of his minor-league career (.647 OPS), but received a late-season call-up anyway. He once again struggled to put the ball in play, striking out 11 times in 27 plate appearances but managed a promising .333/.407/.375 line.

Now 28, it's hard to believe that Davis is on the cusp of fully capitalizing on his tantalizing potential. However, he remains an above-average outfield defender with plus power. With an invitation to Mets camp, Jaylin Davis will try to finally get over the hump and solidify a big-league role for himself.