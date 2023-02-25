IRS extends tax deadline to Oct. 16 for disaster areas in California

Most Californians will now receive an extension on their federal tax deadline due to natural disasters that have plagued the state this year, the Internal Revenue Service said Friday.

The deadline change impacts most of California affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides, the IRS said. This extension also includes parts of Alabama and Georgia.

Those who look to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments have until Oct. 16, according to government officials. The original tax deadline date for the impacted areas was Apr. 18 and then it was extended to May 15.

Here’s a list of California counties that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) deemed eligible for the tax relief:

Alameda

Alpine

Amador

Butte

Calaveras

Colusa

Contra Costa

Del Norte

El Dorado

Fresno

Glenn

Humboldt

Inyo

Los Angeles

Madera

Marin

Mariposa

Mendocino

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Nevada

Placer

Sacramento

San Benito

San Joaquin

San Luis Obispo

San Mateo

Santa Barbara

Santa Clara

Santa Cruz

San Diego

San Francisco

Siskiyou

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tehama

Trinity

Tulare

Tuolumne

Ventura

Yolo

“The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the disaster area. For instance, certain deadlines falling on or after December 27, 2022, and before October 16, 2023, are granted additional time to file through October 16, 2023,” the IRS stated on its website .

Tax officials say the forms of filing includes individual income tax returns originally due on April 18; various business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18; and returns of tax-exempt organizations normally due on May 15.

Also, eligible taxpayers can make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts up until Oct. 16.

