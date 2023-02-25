Open in App
Colonia, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Colonia Storms Past South Plainfield, 64-45, in Sectional Semifinal

6 days ago

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ -- For the second state tournament game in a row, the Colonia boys basketball team found itself in a double-digit hole in the first quarter.

And, for the second consecutive game, when the Patriots snapped out of their early doldrums, they did so with a fearsome vengeance.

Sophomore guard Zach Smith came off the bench to fire in 12 points in the first half as fourth-seeded Colonia turned a 13-point first-quarter deficit into an 11-point halftime lead en route to a 64-45 victory over top-seeded South Plainfield in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 3 tournament Friday night.

Colonia will host the sectional final Monday at 6 p.m. against sixth-seeded Snyder.

South Plainfield came out firing and seized a 9-0 lead two minutes into the game on three 3-pointers by three different players. That lead grew to 19-6 late in the fourth quarter.

But Colonia (21-8) had found itself in a similar predicament in the quarterfinals against Chatham, which also led by double-digits in the first quarter against Colonia. That night, it took the Patriots until the third quarter to really get untracked. Against South Plainfield (23-6), they launched the comeback much earlier.

With South Plainfield leading, 19-6, Smith entered the game and knocked down a 3-pointer from the corner the first time he touched the ball. That cut the Tigers' lead to 19-9 after a quarter (Chatham also led Colonia by that exact score after a quarter). Then Smith opened the second quarter with another 3-pointer after taking a pass from Jaeden Jones.

Little did anybody know that those two 3s by Smith were the start of a monstrous 30-2 Colonia explosion that carried all the way through the second quarter and on through the first two-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter.

"They brought me in the game when we were in a drought and we needed some energy," Smith said. "I came out big. Once I made that first one, my confidence was out the roof. I just kept shooting, and my teammates kept looking for me and passing me the ball."

Smith would hit two more 3-pointers later in the second quarter, by which time the Patriots were running 90 mph at and over the shellshocked Tigers. Freshman Aiden Derkack scored seven of his nine points in the second quarter, Jones had five points, Colonia got assists from five different players in the quarter, and the Patriots' repeated and emphatic rejections of South Plainfield's shot attempts fueled fastbreak after fastbreak.

South Plainfield missed 11 of its 12 shot attempts in the second quarter, and six of those 11 misses were shots that got blocked, by Derkack, center James Curet and forward Noah Taylor.

Colonia was 9-for-15 in the second quarter with just one turnover to South Plainfield's four turnovers. The Patriots led, 32-21, at halftime, then scored the first four points of the third quarter to build a 36-21 lead.

"I promise you that's not part of our 'scout'," Colonia coach Jose Rodriguez said of the team's very slow starts the last two games followed by huge offensive outbursts to come back. "Because they've been through this and come back, mentally, we preach (overcoming) adversity and fortitude. We just had some breakdowns defensively early, but then our guys became engaged."

Five Colonia players scored in double digits. In addition to Smith's 12, Jones had 16 points and six assists. Curet had 14 points and blocked two shots. Anthony Gooden finished with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Derkack had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. And Taylor--who leads Colonia in scoring this season--actually went scoreless, but led the Patriots in rebounds with 10 in addition to blocking a couple of shots.

"Noah had no points, but he is one of the most unselfish leaders we have ever had here," Rodriguez said. "He knows he's the guy in the paint who protects the rim and controls everything."

The 12 points that Smith scored were a career-high, and the first time he's scored in double-digits as a varsity player.

"Zach is a young guy who's capable of doing that," Rodriguez said. "He's learned so much. He finds ways to get better and better. What an experience it must be like for him to do that. We looked to him to give us a spark. In our locker room, we know he's capable of doing that, and he's tough mentally."

Colonia never took its foot off the gas pedal once the Patriots had the lead. In fact, Colonia missed only three shots the entire second half, shooting 10-for-13. Overall, Colonia was shot nearly 66 percent (23 for 35) from the field. South Plainfield, which hit four of its first five shots in the game, sank just nine the rest of the game, and finished 13-for-43 (30 percent).

Tareak Williams led South Plainfield with 17 points and Brandon Dean had 15 points, seven of them in the first quarter.

"Once we get rolling," Smith said, "we are a really hard team to beat."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdLmG_0kzDt94200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RRJNB_0kzDt94200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZFbT_0kzDt94200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uh3d5_0kzDt94200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjXqc_0kzDt94200

