Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, Feb 24, 2023

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Feb.24.

The Township had 72 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is about the same as the 65 from the prior week. There were no new deaths to report, which is great news.

The Township has a vaccination clinic for children aged six months to under 12 years-of-age this coming Wed., March 1 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM and on Tues., March 7 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM for those 12 and over. Both are at our Health Center and require appointments by calling 732-855-0600 extension 5004.

The Woodbridge Board of Education has an election coming up but there are no candidates and no money issues on the ballot. When the cost of a new School 4/5 on Rahway Avenue climbed from $35 to $50 million because of inflation the Board decided to use the original 2020 referendum budget to build a new building and renovate the others at the current school site on Avenel St.

The location change requires voter approval, which will be just one YES or NO question and the voting will take place Township-wide at your normal polling place on Tues., March 14 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Remember there are no new costs associated with this new referendum.

Girl Scout cookies are for sale this weekend at Colonia Pharmacy Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM; Lidl Supermarket both days from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM; Woodbridge Bowling Center both days 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; the Acacia Center Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Lee’s Auto Body on Sunday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Local musician Jarred Tolley is at Curtains Restaurant tonight at 7:00 PM and a band called Fantastic Cat is at the Avenel Performing Arts Center tomorrow at 6:30 PM, so call 732-588-8901 for tickets.

St. James School has a Bingo Night fundraiser tomorrow at 6:30 PM with doors open at 5:30 PM.

Sunday, the Independent Club of Colonia is sponsoring a Black History Month celebration from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Acacia Center at 95 Port Reading Avenue. The Historical Association of Woodbridge will present “Paterson: The First Planned Industrial City in the U.S.” on Monday at 7:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge.

On Tuesday, the Township Health Department has a Rabies clinic from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at our Health Center; Bahama Breeze is hosting a competition among their chefs from 4:00 to 7:00 PM as a fundraiser for We Feed Woodbridge; and the Main Library has “A Look at Black History through Jazz” at 7:00 PM. Wednesday, School 18 PTO has a clothing drive at the school from 4:00 to 6:30 PM.

So, my dopey friend’s doctor said to him, “I have some really terrible news. You only have 24 hours to live” and my dopey friend said, “That’s horrible. What could be worse?” And the doctor said, “Well, I have been trying to tell you since yesterday.”

Stay safe and have a great weekend.