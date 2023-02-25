Open in App
Woodbridge Township, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, Feb 24, 2023

By Tony Gallotto,

6 days ago

This is Woodbridge Mayor John McCormac. Today is Friday, Feb.24.

The Township had 72 new cases of Coronavirus in the last seven days, which is about the same as the 65 from the prior week. There were no new deaths to report, which is great news.

The Township has a vaccination clinic for children aged six months to under 12 years-of-age this coming Wed., March 1 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM and on Tues., March 7 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM for those 12 and over. Both are at our Health Center and require appointments by calling 732-855-0600 extension 5004.

The Woodbridge Board of Education has an election coming up but there are no candidates and no money issues on the ballot. When the cost of a new School 4/5 on Rahway Avenue climbed from $35 to $50 million because of inflation the Board decided to use the original 2020 referendum budget to build a new building and renovate the others at the current school site on Avenel St.

The location change requires voter approval, which will be just one YES or NO question and the voting will take place Township-wide at your normal polling place on Tues., March 14 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. Remember there are no new costs associated with this new referendum.

Girl Scout cookies are for sale this weekend at Colonia Pharmacy Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM; Lidl Supermarket both days from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM; Woodbridge Bowling Center both days 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; the Acacia Center Saturday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Lee’s Auto Body on Sunday from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Local musician Jarred Tolley is at Curtains Restaurant tonight at 7:00 PM and a band called Fantastic Cat is at the Avenel Performing Arts Center tomorrow at 6:30 PM, so call 732-588-8901 for tickets.

St. James School has a Bingo Night fundraiser tomorrow at 6:30 PM with doors open at 5:30 PM.

Sunday, the Independent Club of Colonia is sponsoring a Black History Month celebration from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Acacia Center at 95 Port Reading Avenue. The Historical Association of Woodbridge will present “Paterson: The First Planned Industrial City in the U.S.” on Monday at 7:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge.

On Tuesday, the Township Health Department has a Rabies clinic from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at our Health Center; Bahama Breeze is hosting a competition among their chefs from 4:00 to 7:00 PM as a fundraiser for We Feed Woodbridge; and the Main Library has “A Look at Black History through Jazz” at 7:00 PM. Wednesday, School 18 PTO has a clothing drive at the school from 4:00 to 6:30 PM.

So, my dopey friend’s doctor said to him, “I have some really terrible news. You only have 24 hours to live” and my dopey friend said, “That’s horrible. What could be worse?” And the doctor said, “Well, I have been trying to tell you since yesterday.”

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paterson, NJ newsLocal Paterson, NJ
New Jersey State Trooper Shot in Paterson Overnight
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Murphy Proposes 3.1 Percent Increase in School Funding for Somerville
Somerville, NJ21 hours ago
$913,106: New Jersey Continues to Slash School Funds for Hillsborough
Hillsborough Township, NJ23 hours ago
South Brunswick Approves Fire District Budget, New Vehicle and Re-elects Commissioner in Recent Election
South Brunswick Township, NJ7 hours ago
Hamilton Republicans Flynn Running for Mayor, Chianese and Melone for Council
Hamilton Township, NJ1 day ago
19th District Legislators Announce Sweeping Increases in School Aid
Woodbridge Township, NJ9 hours ago
Burlington County St. Patrick's Day Parade Starts the Celebration on Saturday
Mount Holly, NJ22 hours ago
Springfield Township to Hire New Counsel for Ongoing Issues with Stalled Gomes Project
Springfield Township, NJ2 days ago
Sparta High School Announces Class of 2023 Top 10 Students
Sparta Township, NJ1 day ago
Cannabis Retailer Gets Mount Laurel Township Zoning Board Approval
Mount Laurel, NJ1 day ago
Woodbridge Honors 16 Police Officers for Life-Saving Rescues
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago
Closed Park Causes Stress as Spring Season Approaches
Yorktown, NY10 hours ago
Springfield Police Charge Man with $94K+ in Fraudulent Purchases
Springfield Township, NJ1 day ago
MLPD K-9 Unit Locates High-Risk Missing Person Suffering from Severe Injury
Mount Laurel, NJ1 day ago
TAPinto Sparta & TAPinto Newton are Hiring
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Port Reading Writer Publishes Her Second Novel
Woodbridge Township, NJ7 hours ago
Piscataway Travel Alert: Rock Ave. Closed Until Further Notice
Piscataway Township, NJ1 day ago
Springfield Man Arrested After Crash involving Overturned Vehicle in Mountainside Tuesday Morning
Mountainside, NJ2 days ago
Prosecutor: Man Faces Multiple Drug Charges Following Arrest at Easton Avenue Hotel
North Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago
New Concessionaire Named at Par 3
Yorktown, NY1 day ago
Woodbridge HS Grad Proudly Serves Aboard Navy Aircraft Carrier
Woodbridge Township, NJ7 hours ago
Stray Cat Tests Positive for Rabies in Hamilton
Hamilton Township, NJ2 days ago
Boys Basketball: Trenton Downs South Brunswick, 53-37, in Sectional Final
Trenton, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy