Milwaukee, WI
Sporting News

How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star

By Kyle Irving,

6 days ago

The Bucks continue to be put to the test by the injury bug.

In Milwaukee's last game before All-Star weekend, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a right wrist sprain that was expected to keep him out for a few games after the break.

Antetokounmpo was surprisingly cleared to play in the Bucks' first game back against the Heat on Feb. 24, but he suffered a different injury that forced him to leave the game early on.

The Sporting News has you covered with updates on Antetokounmpo's latest injury below.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury?

On Feb. 24 against the Heat, Antetokounmpo left the game in the first quarter with a right knee injury.

While there was no clear play where he injured his knee, Antetokounmpo was seen calling for a timeout in the middle of the game before he went straight to the locker room.

Moments later, the Bucks ruled Antetokounmpo out for the remainder of the game.

How long will Giannis Antetokounmpo be out?

The severity of Antetokounmpo's right knee injury is still to be determined.

He was originally listed as questionable for Feb. 24's game against the Heat with a right wrist sprain but returned to the starting lineup earlier than expected. On Feb. 20, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this on Antetokounmpo's wrist sprain.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment with the expectation that he'll be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources tell ESPN. He was examined in New York today.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 21, 2023

Check back as updates become available for his right knee injury.

Bucks upcoming schedule 2023

Date Opponent Time (ET) National TV
Feb. 26 vs. Suns 1 p.m. ABC
Feb. 28 at Nets 7:30 p.m.
March 1 vs. Magic 8 p.m.
March 4 vs. 76ers 8:30 p.m. ABC
March 5 at Wizards 7:30 p.m.

Giannis Antetokounmpo career stats, highlights

  • 22.5 points per game
  • 9.6 rebounds per game
  • 4.7 assists per game
  • 1.3 blocks per game
  • 1.1 steals per game
  • 2.9 turnovers per game
  • 32.6 minutes per game
  • 53.5 percent shooting
  • 28.7 percent 3-point shooting
  • 71.0 percent free throw shooting

