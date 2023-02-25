How long is Giannis Antetokounmpo out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bucks star

On Feb. 24 against the Heat, Antetokounmpo left the game in the first quarter with a right knee injury.
While there was no clear play where he injured his knee, Antetokounmpo was seen calling for a timeout in the middle of the game before he went straight to the locker room.
Moments later, the Bucks ruled Antetokounmpo out for the remainder of the game.
How long will Giannis Antetokounmpo be out?
The severity of Antetokounmpo's right knee injury is still to be determined.
He was originally listed as questionable for Feb. 24's game against the Heat with a right wrist sprain but returned to the starting lineup earlier than expected. On Feb. 20, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this on Antetokounmpo's wrist sprain.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament in his right wrist and will undergo treatment with the expectation that he'll be able to return to the lineup once the pain subsides, sources tell ESPN. He was examined in New York today.
Comments / 0