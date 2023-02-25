3 arrested on drug charges following drug trafficking investigation in Montgomery County

Three people have been arrested and are now facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Colonial Lane in Washington Township on Friday.

The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task force along with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies ended a long-term drug trafficking investigation, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Task force detectives recovered methamphetamine and other evidence from the residence as a result of the warrant.

The three individuals were arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail, the spokesperson said.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing to see if there will be additional charges.

The case remains under investigation.