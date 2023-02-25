Man found dead in burning homeless camp, Atlanta fire officials say

Authorities are investigating a fire and a death at a homeless camp on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to reports of black smoke coming out from underneath a bridge at Piedmont Ave. NE and Monroe Dr. NE just before 6 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Crews were at the scene four minutes later and were able to find the cause of the smoke and put it out.

Investigators determined the location was a homeless camp and also found one person dead.

Officials have not commented on if the deceased person was involved in the fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: