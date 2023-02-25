Open in App
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man found dead in burning homeless camp, Atlanta fire officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
Authorities are investigating a fire and a death at a homeless camp on Friday night.

Firefighters were called to reports of black smoke coming out from underneath a bridge at Piedmont Ave. NE and Monroe Dr. NE just before 6 p.m.

Crews were at the scene four minutes later and were able to find the cause of the smoke and put it out.

Investigators determined the location was a homeless camp and also found one person dead.

Officials have not commented on if the deceased person was involved in the fire.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

