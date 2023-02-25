Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
KRIS 6 News

Caraday of Corpus Christi Assisted Living celebrates Black History Month

By Parker Gordon,

6 days ago
Celebrating black history month, that's what Caraday of Corpus Christi Assisted Living facility did Friday at 202 Fortune Dr.

Local civil rights attorney Matthew Manning was there and spoke to residents and staff about black history month and why it is so important. There was even a performance by D.R. Lot, a local church singer.

"Its just something we want to do about bringing the importance of black history. It's everyone's history. Its America's history and here in our industry we are more diverse than anyone else so we have to break down those barriers of color", Ernest De La Garza, an administrator at Caraday of Corpus Christi assisted Living facility said.

The festivities didn't end today as the assisted living facility will have more guests and performances throughout the rest of black history month.

