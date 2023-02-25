Open in App
Chesapeake, VA
WTKR News 3

Indian River Library in Chesapeake reopens after car crashed into building

By Jay Greene,

6 days ago
A vehicle crashed into the Indian River Library in Chesapeake on Friday, Feb. 24.

Just before 6:20 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Old Greenbrier and Providence roads for a crash between an SUV and a truck.

Police found the SUV struck the library building as a result of the crash.

The driver and the passenger of the SUV were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The truck's driver was not hurt.

There are no charges at this time due to conflicting witness statements, police said.

In a tweet, the city said the library would be closed on the following Saturday and Sunday.

The city has since announced the reopening of the library.

