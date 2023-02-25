Open in App
Oklahoma State
KFOR

‘I’m happy that our baby is safe,’ Dozen of guns stolen from Oklahoma couple’s home while on vacation

By Brya Berry/KFOR,

6 days ago

FOREST PARK, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma couple asking for the public’s help after their home was burglarized while on vacation.

“We are having our second baby in April. And so I was like, ‘I’m going to jump on this last trip with you before our baby gets here,'” said Aleks Payne.

Aleks and her husband Austin were away on a baby moon in the Bahamas when they got the terrifying call from family members.

The two suspects were captured on surveillance camera on Thursday evening.

The Paynes told KFOR the thieves took their gun safe filled with various high-end handguns and rifles. They also stole jewelry and personal items.

“We don’t know where they’re at or what they want next,” said Austin. “As soon as they saw the safe, they got to work on that. We also had birth certificates and Social Security cards in there.”

The suspects also ripped the doorbell camera from the wall and damaged the floors while dragging the gun safe.

“I’m almost wondering if they were casing the house for some time. It was brazen what they did because we live on a dead-end street,” said Aleks.

“I worked very hard for what was in that safe, and it’s gone now,” said Austin.

Austin said the suspects got away ten minutes before the couple’s toddler and his nanny got home.

“I’m happy that our baby is safe, which is of utmost importance,” said Aleks.

The couple has filed a police report with Forest Park police.

If you know anything about this crime, please call 405-424-1212.

