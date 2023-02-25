Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Wilkes-Barre

By Jalen Rhodes,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1us7gD_0kzDngzC00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A motorcyclist in Luzerne County is dead after a crash between a motor vehicle and a motorcycle early Friday morning.

Just after midnight, the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department responded to a call regarding a crash between a car and a motorcycle with injuries, according to police.

Shots fired in Wyoming Valley Mall parking lot

When officers arrived on the scene, officers say both drivers were treated for their injuries.

According to police, the rider of the motorcycle would later succumb to his injuries at a local hospital.

The driver of the motorcycle has not been identified and Wilkes-Barre City Police noted this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

