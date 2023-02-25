Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Heavy traffic on Highway 101 after Grapevine closure

By Claudia Buccio,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5e0v_0kzDnYsG00

Interstate 5 through the Tejon Pass, also known as the Grapevine, was closed for at least 13 hours on Friday because of snow, forcing drivers to take other routes to reach their destinations.

Caltrans District 7 announced the reopening of the Grapevine at 5:36 p.m.

Throughout the day, drivers on Central Coast highways noticed an influx of vehicles.

“Because of the weather, I just want to go home," said Christina Reyes, who stopped for gas in San Luis Obispo on her way to Sacramento.

The Grapevine looked like a winter wonderland on Friday.

Caltrans District 7 posted photos showing how Interstate 5 was a traffic hazard and how their trucks were scooping up the snow.

Drivers were forced to take different routes, including Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo.

“We would normally have taken highway 5 home,” Reyes said. “I live in the Sacramento area and so because it's closed, we chose to obviously detour way back just in case. ”

A detour that added more hours to the average travel time.

“We were supposed to take the Grapevine, which is about what, only five hours from Los Angeles to San Francisco,” explained Gilbert Siongco, who took Highway 101 as a detour. “I’m taking the longer route, much safer though.”

Locals also picked up on the change of pace on Highway 101.

“Just a ton more traffic coming. I was coming from Costco area to here and then the potholes, just huge potholes,” said Janice Barkmann, who lives on the Central Coast.

Despite not liking to drive under rainy conditions, Jenice Twomey said she took the highway to go to church.

“It's like a waterfall ends up at the top of the summit of the Cuesta Grade," described Twomey. “It was a little scary because the big trucks go down and then fast lane cars go whizzing by and the water sprays up and kicks up, so it's not good visibility. ”

With the Grapevine closed, Highway 101 was one of the main detours.

“We can just expect quite a bit more traffic going through the area, a little bit more commercial vehicles are going to be driving through as well,” said Officer Miguel Alvarez, California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers are on call, especially under these conditions.

“We're definitely expecting quite a bit of calls for service. With the inclement weather, it always tends to happen,” Alvarez added.

The number one recommendation is to slow down.

“Give yourself plenty of time, checking your tires, checking your brakes, making sure your car is in good working order and just giving yourself a good space cushion between you and the car,” Alvarez recommended.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in Governor Newsom state of emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Work along Hwy 1 to cause delays near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Private searches to resume again this weekend for Kyle Doan
San Miguel, CA3 hours ago
Caltrans to begin $13 million improvement project on Highway 1
Pismo Beach, CA2 days ago
Road closures limiting traffic access on Highways 1, 166
Nipomo, CA3 days ago
Citations handed out as drivers ignore road closure signs to see snow
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Paso Robles parking changes now in effect
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Santa Maria River rushing with water following recent rounds of rain
Oceano, CA3 days ago
Paso Robles winery never had license to sell alcohol
Paso Robles, CA22 hours ago
Traffic gridlock continues as snow impacts Central Coast travel
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Fatal traffic collision reported in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
Early morning single vehicle accident on Hwy. 41 results in fatality
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
Tours to resume at Hearst Castle following pursuit, lockdown
Cambria, CA4 days ago
Rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties from the weekend storm are impressive
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
One person dead in single vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
Tornado or straight line winds? Storm causes major damage at Oceano Airport
Oceano, CA2 days ago
Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Arroyo Grande considering expanded homeless parking program
Arroyo Grande, CA1 day ago
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory closes shop in downtown SLO after almost 40 years
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Driver dies after crashing into tree along Highway 41 in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
Santa Ynez Valley sees crowds of visitors hoping to see snow
Los Olivos, CA2 days ago
Budget shortfall stretching Five Cities firefighters and first responders thin
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy