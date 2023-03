Buy Now For a "Farming Frederick" episode, host Yvette Castillo, seated at left, interviews Richard (center) and Tim Pry (right) in the Prys' barn at Needwood Farms. The FCG TV series includes interviews with farmers about their practices and life on their farms. By Emmett Gartner

Former Frederick TV anchor Yvette Castillo had never been on a farm before Frederick County approached her to host a series on them.

Now, three episodes into FCG TV's new series "Farming Frederick," Castillo is building her agricultural knowledge.