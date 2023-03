wmucsports.net

Maryland Softball shutout by Baylor following Trinity Schlotterbeck’s perfect game By WMUCSports, 7 days ago

By WMUCSports, 7 days ago

No. 23 Maryland Softball (9-2) was shutout 0-5 by No. 22 Baylor Bears (9-1) in its second matchup Saturday after a perfect 10-0 victory against ...