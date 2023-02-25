MSCS superintendent search attracting national interest

The chance at being the next superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools is already attracting candidates from across the country, according to the leader of the firm that is conducting the district’s national search for a new leader.

Max McGee, president of Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, made the announcement in a meeting with the district’s superintendent search advisory committee Friday evening.

McGee said that three people from three different states have told the firm they are interested in the job. He said that the interested candidates were from Illinois, Arkansas and Texas. He also said that gave two presentations on the job opening at a recent superintendents’ conference in San Antonio, Texas.

McGee also asked members of the advisory committee to start submitting names of people they want to see the board interview for the position. Only one advisory committee member gave a name.

Beverley Davis, who represents the former Whitehaven Empowerment Zone, said many people in the Whitehaven community support the district’s interim superintendent, Toni Williams.

“My community, word on the street is she is doing a marvelous job. I want her to be looked at,” Davis said.

McGee also went over a draft job posting for the position with the committee. It included a list of qualities that an ideal candidate would have. It was crafted based on community input gathered by MSCS.

The district previously conducted six in-person, community input sessions and released two public surveys: one for students and one for community members from December through January.

The list of qualifications was also crafted based on data from The Memphis Lift, a local education advocacy organization, that also engaged the community for feedback. Its executive director, Sarah Carpenter, also serves on the advisory committee.

According to the report that was recently released on MSCS’s data, 5,500 people total participated in either the input sessions or either of the surveys. Most people took the surveys. Only 429 people total came to the input sessions.

The draft posting mirrored what was outlined in the report.

It calls for candidates to have several qualifications or experience in several areas, including:

Proven success in recruiting, retaining and supporting teachers and staff

Proven success in achieving academic growth in an urban district

Looking out for the safety and mental and emotional health of students and staff

The posting also gives a list of character traits an ideal candidate should possess.

“Desired personal characteristics include, above all, ethics and integrity. A transparent, inspiring visionary leader while still having the boldness and courage to make and stand behind difficult decisions in order to benefit students is essential,” it reads.

The MSCS report also found that many community members want to see a former educator with classroom experience hired. McGee noted this and added it to the job posting after realizing it was missing.

Mary Walton, an MSCS teacher, reiterated that point but suggested it needs to be a veteran teacher who has spent significant time in the classroom.

“It needs to be someone who has done the nitty gritty work. It also needs to be someone who has done the building-administration work,” Walton said.

Davis echoed Walton’s point saying that she has also heard from district teachers that have expressed a desire to see a former educator hired to the district’s top position. She added that they have also called for someone that is knowledgeable about special education.

Members of the advisory committee also questioned McGee about the search process Friday night and gave their opinions.

Walton asked what the process is like for the firm to “audit” candidates for potential red flags that may not be immediately obvious.

McGee that are two “levels” through which the firm does that. He said that one way is to do deep internet screenings through its “back office” which looks at Google images, media reports and social media profiles. He said that past screenings have discovered a candidate was a “national-champion poker player” and one that had “misogynistic memes” on their Facebook profile.

McGee said that the firm requires candidates to provide a written explanation after it discovers things that it finds concerning and also presents its findings to the board.

The second level, McGee said, is to hire a third-party company, Banker-Eubanks , to conduct its own screening. He said that the company will look through court and financial records as well as do its own media check. He said doing that is expensive, however, so the firm only recommends using on it the lone finalist that is selected by the school board.

That firm also delivers a report when its work is completed. McGee said that more often than not, their research comes back clean.

When interviewing candidates, McGee said that the firm requires a writing sample as part of the process. Venita Doggett, director of advocacy for Memphis Education Fund, asked about other ways of measuring candidates.

“I can write very well, however, I’m not the leader for a school district,” she said.

McGee said that the firm uses other measures as well, including looking at reference letters and reviewing video presentations that they ask candidates to submit.

McGee also said Friday that the firm personally recruits most of its candidates. Doggett asked how candidates that apply rather than get recruited typically fare in a search.

“They fare well. Generally, most of the finalists are from the state or the region,” McGee responded.

He said that usually between 20% and 40% are from out of state.

Carpenter asked if community members will be able to sit on interviews with finalists, similar to what she has done with past superintendents of the district.

McGee said it varies by state, saying that for searches that he conducted in Illinois, they were private, yet in Colorado, they were public. Doggett chimed in and highlighted a board policy that states that candidate interviews will be open to the public. Only board members will be allowed to ask questions, however.

The draft job posting stated that the firm will start screening candidates by March 15, and that applications will close March 31.

McGee said Friday that the firm hopes to give a slate of candidates to the board by April 1, which aligns with the board’s timeline.

A slate is usually no more than six candidates at most, McGee said.