JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri state workers are about to get a raise.

Gov. Mike Parson will sign HB 14 at 2 p.m. Monday at second floor atrium of the Harry S Truman Building in Jefferson City, giving workers an 8.7% pay bump. The location and time were released in a press release from Parson's office.

The pay raise was part of the governor’s legislative priorities for the year , outlined in his State of the State speech last month .

