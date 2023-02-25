What Quinta Brunson’s Makeup Artist Renée Loiz Keeps In Her Beauty Kit

We know what stars like Kourtney Kardashian are shopping for right now, what do their behind-the-scenes dream teams really add to their carts? We’re diving into the kits of Hollywood beauty crews to find out. Enter Renée Loiz , a celebrity makeup artist and beauty expert with award-winning clients that include Abbott Elementary writer and comedy star Quinta Brunson , near-EGOT actress Cynthia Erivo, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jaylon Barron and Vanessa Rubio.

With over 20 years in the industry and a background in makeup, skincare, and hair, Loiz founded Color May Vary , an expansive guide that celebrates and highlights over a thousand Black-owned beauty brands ranging from well-known to underrepresented.

Here, the glam pro exclusively shares with The Hollywood Reporter some of the best makeup artist-approved products for budding and seasoned makeup lovers alike — from a “genius” blurring powder that she can’t get enough of to the milky lipgloss that celebs want to take home to the skin-tightening serum recommended by Abbot Elementary star Brunson herself.

1. Skinsheet Cleansing Coins

“I use these biodegradable cloths with micellar water to thoroughly cleanse my client’s face. They’re gentle on the skin and create no waste.”

Skinsheet Cleansing Coins $20

2. Knesko Nanogold Repair Serum

“Quinta Brunson actually introduced this serum to me and I absolutely love how it smooths out fine lines and plumps and tightens the skin. I apply foundation after this serum and it goes on so seamlessly. This is definitely a forever kit staple!”

Knesko Nanogold Repair Serum $80 and up

3. Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation

“First of all, the shade range of this foundation is massive, which makes me super happy! It’s a buildable coverage and doesn’t look heavy or cakey on the skin should you need to add more. There’s a blurring element to this foundation which makes skin look impeccable on film and on the red carpet.”

Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation $58

4. Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

“Nars’ Radiant Creamy concealer has been a fave for years. I used to freelance for the Nars pro team and remember when this launched. The texture is light and creamy but has great coverage. A little bit definitely goes a long way.”

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer $32

5. RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base

“If you want that lit-from-within look, then this product is a must. I’ve just recently started using it and have become obsessed with the finish it gives which is a pretty and soft glow. I use it before adding blush and then once more after adding a setting powder to keep that glow fresh!”

RMS Beauty Master Radiance Base $28

6. Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder Flushed

“The texture of these blushes are like a powder — but they’re a cream! I can’t wrap my head around how Danessa made this formula, she’s a genius! The bright colors have a soft matte finish and leave no streaks.”

Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm Powder Flushed $25

7. Pat McGrath Labs Eyeshadow Palettes

“When anyone asks what’s my favorite product in my makeup kit, the first product I mention is Pat McGrath’s eyeshadow palettes ! Every single one of them is so gorgeous and thoughtfully put together. The color payoff is exactly what color you see in the palette and there’s never any eyeshadow fallout when applying. They’re on the expensive side, but worth the investment.”

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette – Bronze Seduction $128

8. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Liner

“I’m always on the search for the perfect brown lip liner for med/deep-deeper skin tones and Charlotte Tilbury carries three shades I always reach for. Iconic Nude — classic brown-pink shade, Foxy Brown — the most perfect cool-toned brown, and Pillow Talk Intense — deep chocolate with berry undertones.”

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Liner – Iconic Nude $25

9. Tower28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly

“The moment I use Milky Lip Jelly on my clients, they want to keep it! I can’t keep enough of these glosses in my kit! The milky shades are all gorgeous natural lip colors that glide on the lips like silk and leave behind no stickiness.”

Tower28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly $16

10. Beautyblender Bounce Soft Focus Gemstone Setting Powder

“Finding the perfect setting powder has been an ongoing journey for me! I like this one by Beautyblender because it has a bit of a warm, golden undertone and isn’t chalky. It also blurs out any imperfections and works beautifully on deep skin tones.”

Beautyblender Bounce Soft Focus Gemstone Setting Powder $32

