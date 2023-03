A 20-year-old motorcyclist died Friday afternoon after colliding with a stopped vehicle in Conway, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Gavin Lamb-Choberka, of Myrtle Beach, died from injuries he sustained in the accident that occurred in the 2900 block of Church Street and Highway 501 about 2 p.m., according to deputy coroner Patty Bellamy in a statement.

Conway Police Department is investigating the accident.

Conway Fire Department also responded to the accident, which closed lanes of traffic for several hours.