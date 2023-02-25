Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
WHO 13

Man receives life sentence for kidnapping, sexually abusing 12-year-old

By Natasha Keicher,

6 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Saylor Township man received a life sentence on Friday for kidnapping and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gtu8C_0kzDkUAJ00

On Nov. 11, 2021 Michael D. Dunbar, 65, approached the victim and offered her a ride while she was inside a store and waiting for a bus. Instead of taking the victim to her destination, Dunbar drove her to a different location and sexually assaulted her in the vehicle before she eventually escaped.

Dunbar has had multiple prior sexual abuse convictions. In August 1992 Dunbar was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He served approximately five years of his sentence before he was granted work release in 1997 and then paroled in Nov. 1998. In 2002 Dunbar was convicted of lascivious acts with a child and was sentenced to 5 years in prison, but he was later released in 2004 after serving almost 2 years of his sentence.

Dunbar’s prior convictions enhanced his charges in this case to Class A felonies of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual abuse, allowing for a life sentence without the possibility of parole, the Polk County Attorney’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Man arrested in October shooting found guilty of attempted murder
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in October crash
Des Moines, IA19 hours ago
Hearing delayed for metro bar owner charged with stalking ex using GPS
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Altoona man arrested after allegedly fracturing child’s spine
Altoona, IA2 days ago
PIT maneuver, stop sticks end 105mph chase in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA7 hours ago
‘I’m a miracle’: East High shooting survivor reflects one year later
Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Arrest made in West Des Moines hit-and-run investigation
West Des Moines, IA3 days ago
Starts Right Here reopening following deadly shooting
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Woman airlifted to hospital after car crashes into Runnells pond
Pleasant Hill, IA1 day ago
Fire destroys inside of home near State Fairgrounds
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Ukrainian doctors visit Des Moines VA to better serve veterans back home
Des Moines, IA9 hours ago
UPDATE: DMPD says 13-year-old found safe after being reported missing
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Loaded gun found at Des Moines airport, Ottumwa man cited
Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Windsor Heights chase ends in West Des Moines crash
West Des Moines, IA4 days ago
Raised at Full Draw teaches bow hunting for free
Des Moines, IA8 hours ago
Students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ bills
Urbandale, IA1 day ago
Homes for Iowa program bringing more affordable housing to Chariton
Chariton, IA3 days ago
Des Moines Public Schools hosting hiring events Friday
Des Moines, IA10 hours ago
Iowa’s first Black female brewer making history
Knoxville, IA4 days ago
Iowa Deer Classic brings thousands of outdoor enthusiasts to Des Moines
Des Moines, IA9 hours ago
Des Moines Schools eyes $12.2m deficit, may cut teaching positions
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Bills would restrict speed cameras in cities across Iowa
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
WATCHMAN device helping MercyOne treat patients with AFib
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
Former Iowa high school track star joins Team USA bobsledding
Pleasant Hill, IA4 days ago
DeSantis to visit Iowa before expected 2024 bid
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Top Iowa high school wrestlers honored at 13th annual Dan Gable Ms. & Mr. Wrestler Awards
Boone, IA1 day ago
Wrapped up in red tape: Ukrainian students can’t get visas, work, scholarships
Waukee, IA1 day ago
Des Moines-raised musician Samuel Jonathan Johnson reflects on legacy
Des Moines, IA5 days ago
ISU calf birthing simulator helps prepare farmers for calving season
Ames, IA1 day ago
Caitlin Clark inspires at Girl’s State Tourney in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy