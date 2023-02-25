Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Wrong-way driver hits at least 2 vehicles, arrested: CHP

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

6 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol arrested a woman on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug after colliding with at least two vehicles while driving the wrong way, according to officials.

A deputy saw a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on California Avenue around 2:20 p.m. The driver then hit two vehicles near the Belle Terrace area, according to CHP.

The woman was identified as Stefanie Zavaleta, 43, of Bakersfield, officials said.

Officers later found Zavaleta traveling in the correct direction on southbound Highway 99 at Hosking Avenue and arrested her.

No one was injured during the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

